Spotify's newest feature is a music snob's dream come true

Thanks to Spotify, music snobs everywhere now have a tool that can prove precisely how early they discovered everyone’s new favourite band.

On Wednesday, Spotify released “Found Them First,” a new microsite that shows you which artists you knew about before everyone else.

The site tells you not only the number of artists, but shows you the date you first listened to each artist:

And also sometimes shows your exact percentage of hipness:

For the purposes of the site, the top 1-15% of listeners are considered “early listeners,” and will be able to see the ranking. The site only pulls “breakout” artists, defined as those who have 20 million streams and a growth rate of 2,000% over the past two years.

Of course, for those who don’t have that many artists in your “Found Them First” site, you can always claim you just discovered them on SoundCloud.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.