Spotify Should Have Looked This Beautiful Since Day One

Spotify just unveiled its most dramatic redesign since launching in 2008.

Most notable in the design are the changes in colour scheme. Instead of grey and white, Spotify is now mostly black.

But more importantly, Spotify now offers you a “collection view.” With the “Your Music” section, you can now save albums and artists to your Spotify library — not just songs. Before, if you wanted to quickly access an album from Spotify you’d have to create a playlist for it.

In an effort to spice things up, Spotify now recommends songs based on your mood or what time of day it is. Part of this is because of Spotify’s acquisition of the Echo Nest, Spotify Director of Product Michelle Kadir tells Business Insider. But she insists that there’s much more to come from that deal.

But in our minds, what would make Spotify even better — dare we say perfect — would be the ability to sort by “most played” songs and “recently played” songs.

“I totally want that too, but there’s nothing to announce now,” Kadir says.

The design, Your Music, and updated Browse is available for iPhone, desktop, and Web users today. Spotify says the update will soon be available on all platforms.

The redesign could not have come at a better time, as competitors like Beats Music and Rdio — two very well-designed services — continue to pose a threat to Spotify.

“Our goal is to be the best music service in the world,” Kadir says. “We want to understand how [people are] using the product. We welcome competition as a way to open peoples’ eyes up about streaming music.”

Let’s take a look at Spotify before:

Screenshot

And the beautiful redesign:

The Browse area makes it easier than ever to find songs you want to listen to. But if you just can’t be bothered to pick a song, Spotify will happily suggest entire playlists for you depending on the day.

When you save an artist or an album, you can quickly find them in the “Your Music” tab.

