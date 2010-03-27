Spotify Says It's Finally Coming To America By End Of Summer

European music streaming service Spotify will (finally) be available in the U.S. in the third quarter of this year, Bloomberg reports.



The company is already busy laying the groundwork for its arrival in America.

“We’re buying server space in random parts of the states and there are licensing discussions too,” SVP Paul Brown told Bloomberg.

The company recently raised capital from Founder’s Fund, its first U.S. investor.

Spotify has been a huge hit in Europe. It has 7 million users, over 300,000 of them paying for its premium, ad-free service. It reportedly raised funds at a valuation over $270 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.