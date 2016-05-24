You can now get Spotify for just $3 per month

Shutterstock Look at these people just enjoying music together.

We’ll let you in on a little secret: Family plans are a great deal if you’re looking to save money on subscriptions. And the people who share a family plan don’t usually have to be actual family.

Such is the case for Spotify, which as of Monday started offering a $17.99 family plan for up to six people.

The new price is available in every country Spotify works in except Canada. The same plan used to cost $40 per month for a group of five.

So, if you find five other people who want to get in on your “family” plan, you could end up spending just $3 per month to get Spotify Premium.

We imagine the price cut has something to do with the $17.99 family plans offered by Apple Music and Google Play Music. And it’s good news if you want to save money on Spotify Premium, which normally costs $11.99 per month for a single subscription.

If you split a $17.99 Spotify subscription six ways, that comes out to about $3 per month — a dirt cheap price for unlimited music, podcasts, and video streaming.

Adding people to a Spotify family plan is as easy as sending them an invite link from your account. Once they accept your invite, they will have full access to Spotify without ads. Each member of a family plan has their own Premium account, so there’s no sharing music libraries either.

The main catch is that Spotify bills the plan in full to the main account holder, so other members have to pay that person their share of the cost. To make that process easy, we recommend Venmo or Square Cash.

