Spotify Is Now Free For Everyone, Without Time Limits

Spotify announced that it removed time limits for its Web version today. Previously, the streaming service would restrict your listening time for a few hours a month after a six-month grace period.

Now that cap has been completely eradicated. Sadly, you’ll still have to listen to the occasional annoying advertisement, but this still should satisfy Spotify’s millions of fans.

Critics think this is a strike against Beats Music, a new streaming service dropping next week.

A subscription service made by Dr. Dre and record producer Jimmy Iovine, leaked screenshots show that Beats has an impressive level of personalisation, and Spotify may want to do whatever it can to keep its users.

At the end of last year, Spotify raised $US250 million to continue an international expansion. But dropping the biggest complaint about the app — no more time limits — could mean Daniel Ek has a lot more in store this year.

