Spotify was down in parts of the US and Europe Wednesday as users reported being able to play songs for only a few seconds at a time

Spotify users were reporting issues playing music on Wednesday morning.

Internet outage tracker Down Detector showed more than 6,200 reports of issues on the East Coast of the US, the UK, and Western Europe.

Users reported being unable to play songs for more than a few seconds at a time.

Spotify’s support account tweeted that the issue was resolved around 9:40 a.m.

Spotify appeared to be having issues on Wednesday morning.

Users reported being unable to play songs for more than a few second at a time. According to The Verge, the problems began around 8 a.m. ET.

Internet outage tracker Down Detector showed more than 6,200 reports of issues as of 9 a.m. ET. Reports of issues appeared to be concentrated on the East Coast of the US, as well as Dallas and Atlanta. Users in Toronto, London, and Western Europe were also reporting problems in high numbers, according to Down Detector.

Me coming straight to twitter to see if everyone else's #Spotify is down too pic.twitter.com/TtGFsJLr9R — Jodie (@JoJo_91) August 19, 2020

A spokesperson for Spotify did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, but the company’s support Twitter account acknowledged that the site is having issues.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! We’ll keep you posted. — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) August 19, 2020

As of 9:40 a.m., Spotify reported that the issues had been resolved.

Good news! Everything is good to go and looking happy. Still having issues? Give @SpotifyCares a tweet. — SpotifyCares (@SpotifyCares) August 19, 2020

