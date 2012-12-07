Spotify Is Introducing A New Way To Discover Music

Spotify is changing the way its users discover and listen to new music.



Over the next few weeks and into the new year the popular streaming music service is planning to release brand new features like collections, redesigned playlists, and a way to follow your friends and favourite artists.

The event was pegged as “discover what’s next” and while we don’t think the features warranted an event Spotify also held two panels.

One panel discussed how streaming music can coexist with traditional music with with Daniel Glass the founder and president of Glassnote Entertainment and Michael Hogan, Huffington Post Arts and Entertainment Editor.

The second panel brought together Sean Parker, a Spotify investor, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Daniel Ek the CEO of Spotify, and Michael Hogan. The group discussed Parker’s relationship with Ulrich and how it went from hate to love.

Ek also announced that Metallica’s entire collection will be available via Spotify.

There was also a performance by R&B singer, Frank Ocean.

Keep reading for our live coverage from the event.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.