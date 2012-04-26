Leaked Spotify Deck Reveals Early Product Sketch, 15 Million Tracks, And 500 Million Playlists

A Spotify recruitment deck was leaked.



In it are a few gems like an early UI design (right). CEO Daniel Ek tells TechCrunch it was made in MacPaint in Stockholm. “As you can tell, my drawing skills were not that great,” says Ek “At the time we were only Swedish people so it’s in Swedish.”

The deck also confirms some user stats as of February.

Then more than 500 million playlists had been made on Spotify. Spotify had more than 15 million tracks in the system and 10 million + active users.

To see how Spotify recruits its talent, check out the presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.