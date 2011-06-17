SPOTIFY: Now It's A $1 Billion Company

After six months, Spotify has closed its latest funding round, which values the company at about $1 billion, All Things D’s Peter Kafka reports.



Spotify raised about $100 million from Kleiner Perkins, DST, and Accel, according to the report.

Add that to the mounting evidence of Spotify’s impending U.S. launch this summer. Yesterday, a Spotify exec alluded to a July launch in the States.

The company has also reportedly secured deals with three of the four major music labels, after the Universal Music Group agreement went through a week ago.

Now, Spotify only has to lock down Warner Music Group and it should be good to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.