Spotify made a tiny change to its logo -- see if you've even noticed yet

If you updated the Spotify app on your phone lately, you may be doing a double take.

In its latest release, Spotify changed the colour of its logo to a brighter forest green instead of the lime green it had before.

Here’s the previous Spotify logo:

Here’s the new one:

Twitter users largely aren’t thrilled by the new colour. Many can tell something is up with the app’s icon, but can’t quite place their finger on what changed and it’s driving them mad.

Spotify’s design team says it felt its old “broccoli” green was “desperate for an upgrade.” Here’s their justification for the change:

Dear friends Some of you might have noticed a slightly new green in the Spotify app since the last update. We’re excited to finally see this rolling out as part of our bigger brand refresh we introduced earlier this year at SXSW. As much as we got used to the old “broccoli” green we felt that the dreary brand palette was desperate for an upgrade. It was time to give it a little refresh and make sure it goes well with our vibrant new colour palette. The new green has a little more “pop” and just feels right at home in our new colour palette which has grown to nearly three dozen colours. It not only looks more fresh & modern but also feels more easy on the eye, especially when applying it fullscreen. We can’t wait to show you more of what we have been working on. And of course, we all appreciate your feedback and always love to hear your opinion.

There you have it. No more “broccoli” in favour of something poppin’.

