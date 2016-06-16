Dating app Bumble is partnering with Spotify to help you find suitors who share your music taste

Bumble and Spotify: It’s a match!

The dating app, known as the “Feminist Tinder,” announced on Wednesday that it would partner with Spotify to help users find suitors who share their music taste.

Here’s how it will work: Bumble users can opt into showcasing their Spotify top artists on their profile page, which Bumble hopes will give users more information about a potential suitor and potentially serve as a conversation starter.

The musical preferences will also be programmed into Bumble’s algorithm so that people with similar music tastes will show up first. So, if you primarily swipe right on pop music fans, users who like pop music will show up first the next time you open the app.

“Music says a lot about a person,” Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe told Tech Insider. “It either reinforces your opinion about them, or it completely changes it.”

Wolfe, a Tinder cofounder who left that company after filing a sexual harassment lawsuit, says she’s been eyeing a partnership with Spotify since she launched her app shortly after leaving Tinder. On Bumble, female users have to initiate conversations with matches.

Whitney Wolfe Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe.

“Spotify has been our radar since launch. But when we launched, I think a lot of people assumed ‘well, this just another dating app,'” Wolfe said. “We ramped up and once our brand became quite viral, we reconnected with Spotify and said, ‘Let’s definitely find a way to do this.'”

After over a year of discussions between the two brands, the partnership was solidified.

“We love that Bumble is changing the rules of the game by putting women in charge to help people make more meaningful connections,” a Spotify spokesperson told Tech Insider. “Both Spotify and Bumble recognise the power of music in terms of bringing people together, so its that shared interest that excites us about leveraging music taste to give users a peek into the preference of their potential connections.”

Wolfe says they initially considered putting favourite songs in profiles, but ultimately decided on artists. “We wanted to make it a little more overarching,” she says.

It isn’t the first Silicon Valley partnership for either company. Spotify has inked deals with tech giants like Uber, Facebook, and Google. Bumble, meanwhile, has a partnership with Snapchat to allow users to add filters to their profile pages.

And Wolfe says there will be more partnerships in Bumble’s future.

Wolfe says Bumble is looking for hyper-local partnerships with restaurants and ride-sharing apps in areas with a large concentration of users to help improve the dating experience offline.

“We want to add value through the entire dating process,” she said.

