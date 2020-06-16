Spotify has drastically reduced the revenue it reports from Aussie subscriptions – which could get attention from the ATO

Getty Images

Spotify has drastically reduced the revenue it reports from subscriptions to its music streaming service in Australia, in a move which may get the attention of the Australian Taxation Office.

In calendar 2016, Spotify’s Australian subsidiary reported $129 million of “premium revenue” from local subscribers to the paid tier of its service.

However, reported premium revenue dropped rapidly over the next four years, to the point at which just $416,000 was recorded in 2019 accounts lodged with the corporate regulator last month.

Over the same period, usage of Spotify has boomed. The Luxembourg-domiciled company does not break down where its 130 million paying subscribers worldwide are from. However, survey company Roy Morgan estimated 8 million Australians used the service in March, on either its ad-supported or premium subscriber tiers.

That is up from 3.6 million Australian users in March 2017, and well ahead of the 5.5 million users for the second most popular service, YouTube Music.

If just 2 million of Spotify’s 8 million estimated Australian users kept a $12-a-month premium subscription or an $18-a-month family subscription for a year, the company’s subscriber receipts would exceed $300 million, far from the $416,000 it reported.

The counter-intuitive fall in Spotify Australia’s reported revenue from subscribers coincided with the introduction of multinational anti-avoidance laws (MAAL) in Australia in 2016. According to the ATO, these aim to stop multinationals “using contrived arrangements to avoid the attribution of profits to a permanent establishment in Australia”.

The swift evaporation of subscriber revenue from Spotify’s Australian accounts “appeared” to be an attempt to avoid MAAL, according to Peter Wells, a professor in the accounting discipline group at University Of Technology Sydney, who reviewed its financial statements.

“Spotify seem to be arguing that when people sign up, the transaction is not with Spotify Australia but with the Luxembourg parent, and that customers are agreeing to import this service into Australia,” he said.

A Spotify spokesman confirmed the company had adjusted its accounting policy at the end of 2016, “in line with how our business works”, but said the change was worldwide and not related to Australia in particular.

The spokesman said individual subscriber revenue was no longer recognised in Australia (the $416,000 is residual revenue from a partnership with an Australian telco) because the platform to which they subscribe is developed in Sweden.

However, they said advertising sales generated by Spotify’s team in Australia would continue to be booked here, with $21 million reported in 2019.

The direct billing of all Spotify subscribers by its Swedish-headquartered ultimate parent Spotify AB – which is domiciled in Luxembourg, whose corporate tax rate is 17 per cent compared with Australia’s 30 per cent – complied with all relevant tax laws, the spokesman said. Spotify AB does collect and remit goods and services tax on Australian subscriptions.

The change in policy has had little impact on Spotify Australia’s tax bill so far. Even when it reported $143 million of revenue overall in 2016, costs of sales were expensed at $133 million, in part because Spotify pays out more than 70 per cent of its revenue to music rights holders. It sent $385,161 to the ATO in 2016 and income tax of $600,097 was paid in 2019.

However, as Spotify diversifies into podcasting and amasses more Australian users, Mr Wells said its accounting policy would make it increasingly out of step with the spirit of Australian tax laws, which are meant to ensure the tax paid by multinationals properly reflects the economic substance of their activities in Australia.

“As practices like this become more widespread in a service-based economy, the tax base is going to get eroded,” Mr Wells said.

“I think it’s something we can expect the government to address through more legislation and the ATO to address through judicial responses.”

Spotify appeared to have decided it did not need to institute “reseller” arrangements for its music streaming service, as Google and Facebook have done in Australia to mitigate the impact of MAAL on their tax bills, according to Mr Wells.

Under those arrangements, Google and Facebook still send the majority of their revenues straight to Silicon Valley where their platforms are developed, but a rump is booked in Australia to represent work done here. For instance, Google Australia processed $4.3 billion of ad sales in 2019 and booked $719 million for tax purposes, describing itself as an “agent” earning commissions on selling advertising inventory created by its US parent.

While Google Australia reported 1731 employees when lodging its 2019 result, Spotify Australia had just 59, which made it easier to justify ignoring subscriber revenue altogether in its local accounts, according to Mr Wells.

“Facebook and Google have had more problems because their offices here are more substantive, whereas Spotify would argue it relies on its reputation to market itself in Australia, not people,” he said.

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.