Soon, Musicians Will Try To Sell You Merchandise Through Spotify

Screenshot / Spotify Fancy a new Led Zeppelin shirt?

Spotify is making moves to try to improve its artist relations.

The company announced that it will allow musicians to sell merchandise on their Spotify profile pages without losing any cash in commission or fees.

Artists will be able to display their T-shirts, vinyl, posters, concert tickets, stickers, or whatever else on their pages, while linking back to the original site where the merch is up for sale. Spotify is partnering with music startup Topspin to launch this new initiative.

By agreeing not to charge musicians any sort of fee or commission for their listings, Spotify is making itself more attractive to independent new artists who were wary of letting their music stream through the service.

After all, earlier this year, Thom Yorke of Radiohead pulled the music of his side project, Atoms For Piece, off of Spotify, saying that the streaming service hurt new musicians .

