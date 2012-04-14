Spotify Has Another Big Announcement Coming Next Week

Photo: Spotify

Spotify just sent out press invites for a “special announcement” taking place next week.We’re guessing it has something to do with Ad Age’s report that Spotify will allow brands and companies to recommend playlists on the streaming music service.



Spotify CEO Daniel Ek will be giving a keynote for Ad Age’s conference that day, so it seems very likely the event will be a way for him to show off the new branding apps to the press.

The announcement will be April 18, and we’ll be there live to cover it as it happens. Stay tuned.

