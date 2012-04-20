Wow, Someone Actually Made An Android App That's Better Than The iPhone Version

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Spotify just released a new preview version of its completely redesigned Android app.The app isn’t available in the Google Play market yet, but you can download it directly to your phone by clicking here.
(You’ll need to allow non-Google Play apps under Settings > Security > Unknown sources)
Spotify completely revamped the app, making it a lot easier to manage your playlists and find out what your friends are listening to.
And, it’s a lot better than the clunky and confusing design of the iPhone app. (Although still not as good as the Windows Phone version).
We took the new Spotify Android app for a spin. Check out what’s new.
By the way, you need to be a paid Spotify subscriber to use the Android app. It’ll cost you $9.99 per month.
Here's the new home screen. It displays all your playlists. We already have several playlists ready to go since we've been using Spotify for months. Let's download a playlist so we can listen to it when we're not connected to the web. Tap a playlist to view.
If you tap the icon in the top left corner of your screen, you get this menu of options. Let's search for some new music.
And Spotify returns the results here. Since we searched for an artist, we get a list of albums first. But keep scrolling...
Tap an album to view all the tracks. We really like how Spotify displays the cover art at the top. Tap a song to start playing.
The Android app now has this handy toolbar at the bottom of your screen when a song is playing. You can select play or pause from here. We love this feature since it lets you continue to search Spotify while still giving you control over what's playing.
This is what it looks like when you view a friend's playlist. Now you can listen to your friends' favourite songs.
