Wow, Someone Actually Made An Android App That's Better Than The iPhone Version

Steve Kovach
spotify for android

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Spotify just released a new preview version of its completely redesigned Android app.The app isn’t available in the Google Play market yet, but you can download it directly to your phone by clicking here.

(You’ll need to allow non-Google Play apps under Settings > Security > Unknown sources)

Spotify completely revamped the app, making it a lot easier to manage your playlists and find out what your friends are listening to.

And, it’s a lot better than the clunky and confusing design of the iPhone app. (Although still not as good as the Windows Phone version).

We took the new Spotify Android app for a spin. Check out what’s new.

By the way, you need to be a paid Spotify subscriber to use the Android app. It’ll cost you $9.99 per month.

Here's the Spotify app icon. Tap to launch.

You can sign in by connecting to Facebook or with your user name and password.

We'll log in with our user name and password.

Here's the new home screen. It displays all your playlists. We already have several playlists ready to go since we've been using Spotify for months. Let's download a playlist so we can listen to it when we're not connected to the web. Tap a playlist to view.

Spotify's servers are really, really fast, so it won't take long to download each song.

Once your playlist has downloaded, it'll appear in a separate section on your home screen.

If you tap the icon in the top left corner of your screen, you get this menu of options. Let's search for some new music.

Type in the artist, song, or album you're looking for...

And Spotify returns the results here. Since we searched for an artist, we get a list of albums first. But keep scrolling...

And you get a list of popular tracks.

Tap an album to view all the tracks. We really like how Spotify displays the cover art at the top. Tap a song to start playing.

The Android app now has this handy toolbar at the bottom of your screen when a song is playing. You can select play or pause from here. We love this feature since it lets you continue to search Spotify while still giving you control over what's playing.

If you tap the toolbar, you'll get the full screen view of the currently playing song or album.

This is what it looks like when you view a friend's playlist. Now you can listen to your friends' favourite songs.

To add a song to your playlist tap and hold the track name for about 2 seconds.

Finally, select the playlist you want to add the song to.

Voila! The song you chose is now in your new playlist. You can add as many as you'd like.

