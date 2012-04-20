Wow, Someone Actually Made An Android App That's Better Than The iPhone Version

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Spotify just released a new preview version of its completely redesigned Android app.The app isn’t available in the Google Play market yet, but you can download it directly to your phone by clicking here.



(You’ll need to allow non-Google Play apps under Settings > Security > Unknown sources)

Spotify completely revamped the app, making it a lot easier to manage your playlists and find out what your friends are listening to.

And, it’s a lot better than the clunky and confusing design of the iPhone app. (Although still not as good as the Windows Phone version).

We took the new Spotify Android app for a spin. Check out what’s new.

By the way, you need to be a paid Spotify subscriber to use the Android app. It’ll cost you $9.99 per month.

