Spotify And Ford Hack Together A Way To Stream Music To Your Car

Photo: Ford

Spotify and Ford teamed up at TechCrunch’s Hackathon this weekend to demonstrate how the music service can be integrated into cars too.It’s not an official feature, just a demo showing how easy it is to develop for Ford’s voice-activated SYNC system.



But it opens up a lot of possibilities. Imagine linking your iPhone to your car, launching Spotify, and telling your radio what to play just by talking to it.

We hope the two companies keep working on it.

MOG, one of Spotify’s rival streaming services, already has an official partnership with BMW to bring streaming music to vehicles later this year. We’ll be testing it out ourselves later this month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.