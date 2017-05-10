There's an easy way to get 50% back on your Spotify subscription if you have a specific credit card

If you have a Capital One credit card, there’s an easy way to get 50% back on your Spotify premium subscription every month.

Starting May 10, Spotify users with individual, student, or family premium plans can get 50% back on their monthly subscription cost if they pay with either the Capital One Quicksilver or QuicksilverOne credit card. That 50% back will take the form of a statement credit on their account, which Capital One said “will automatically appear on customers’ statements within 1-2 billing cycles after the subscription charge.”

While some credit card promotions can get a bit convoluted, this one is simple: It’s free money if you have one of those cards and are one of the music-streaming giant’s 50-plus million premium users.

“All you need to do is make sure you are paying for your Spotify subscription with your Capital One Quicksilver or QuicksilverOne credit card,” a representative for the companies said.

