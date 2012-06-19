In Another Blow To Pandora, Spotify Now Offers Free Streaming Radio On iPhone And iPad

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Spotify announced this morning that it’s adding free streaming radio to its iPhone and iPad apps.For the first time free Spotify users will have access to the mobile app, but only for the ad-supported streaming radio feature. (Before you could only use Spotify’s mobile app if you had a Premium account, which costs $9.99 per month.)



The update is an obvious swipe at Pandora, which has allowed users to listen to free streaming radio since day one. But Spotify’s app offers a few advantages.

Even if you’re a free Spotify user, you can use the radio feature to discover new songs and add them to playlists so you can listen to them later on your computer. You can also look through your friends’ Spotify playlists and create stations based on their songs. Paid users will get the radio feature too, but it’ll be ad-free.

The updated Spotify app doesn’t appear to be live yet, but you can check back here to get it on iPhone or iPad.

