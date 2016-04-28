Spotify has acquired a San Francisco startup that creates concert photo albums for artists

Getty Images North America Daniel Ek, CEO and founder of Spotify, speaks at a media event announcing updates to the music streaming application Spotify on May 20, 2015 in New York City.

Spotify has acquired a San Francisco startup called CrowdAlbum for an undisclosed fee.

CrowdAlbum is a platform that aggregates photos and videos from music events that have been shared on social media. The “albums” that CrowdAlbum creates provide artists a visual history of their tours and help them identify and connect with their biggest fans.

Spotify, which has around 30 million paying users, said the acquisition will support the development of Spotify products that help artists understand, activate, and monetise their audiences.

“We’re working every day to find ways to tighten the connection between artists and their fans,” said Charlie Hellman, VP of product at Spotify, in a statement. “The CrowdAlbum acquisition is the latest way Spotify is investing in helping artists find and engage their audiences on and off Spotify, especially around the ever important business of touring.”

CrowdAlbum works with more than 1,000 artists and venue partners in the US and has created albums for the likes of Pearl Jam, Foals, and The Spill Canvas.

The company will join a team at Spotify that is focused on building products for artists.

