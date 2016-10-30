The 25 most influential music artists under 25, according to Spotify

Jamie McCarthy/GettyChance the Rapper.
Spotify has revealed its annual list of the 25 most influential artists under the age of 25.
To come up with its ranking, the streaming service said it looked at several factors, including the number of people listening to an artist each month, artists with the most features on Spotify’s curated playlists, and the top-performing artists by genre.
The list includes high-profile pop acts like Justin Bieber (22 years old) and Ariana Grande (23), and the young and talented Chance the Rapper (23), among other notable artists.
Check out the music of Spotify’s top 25 under 25 below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.