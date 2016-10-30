The 25 most influential music artists under 25, according to Spotify

Spotify has revealed its annual list of the 25 most influential artists under the age of 25.

To come up with its ranking, the streaming service said it looked at several factors, including the number of people listening to an artist each month, artists with the most features on Spotify’s curated playlists, and the top-performing artists by genre.

The list includes high-profile pop acts like Justin Bieber (22 years old) and Ariana Grande (23), and the young and talented Chance the Rapper (23), among other notable artists.

Check out the music of Spotify’s top 25 under 25 below:

25. Daya 24. Cheat Codes 23. Rae Sremmurd 22. Demi Lovato 21. Nothing But Thieves 20. Halsey 19. Glass Animals 18. Selena Gomez 17. Desiigner 16. Joel Adams 15. DNCE 14. Kelsea Ballerini 13. Tory Lanez 12. Maluma 11. Zara Larsson 10. Flume 9. Hailee Steinfeld 8. Fifth Harmony 7. Charlie Puth 6. Alessia Cara 5. Justin Bieber 4. Martin Garrix 3. Chance the Rapper 2. Ariana Grande 1. Shawn Mendes

