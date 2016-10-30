The 25 most influential music artists under 25, according to Spotify

John Lynch
Chance the rapperJamie McCarthy/GettyChance the Rapper.

Spotify has revealed its annual list of the 25 most influential artists under the age of 25.

To come up with its ranking, the streaming service said it looked at several factors, including the number of people listening to an artist each month, artists with the most features on Spotify’s curated playlists, and the top-performing artists by genre. 

The list includes high-profile pop acts like Justin Bieber (22 years old) and Ariana Grande (23), and the young and talented Chance the Rapper (23), among other notable artists.

Check out the music of Spotify’s top 25 under 25 below:

25. Daya

24. Cheat Codes

23. Rae Sremmurd

22. Demi Lovato

21. Nothing But Thieves

20. Halsey

19. Glass Animals

18. Selena Gomez

17. Desiigner

16. Joel Adams

15. DNCE

14. Kelsea Ballerini

13. Tory Lanez

12. Maluma

11. Zara Larsson

10. Flume

9. Hailee Steinfeld

8. Fifth Harmony

7. Charlie Puth

6. Alessia Cara

5. Justin Bieber

4. Martin Garrix

3. Chance the Rapper

2. Ariana Grande

1. Shawn Mendes

