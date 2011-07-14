Hands On With Spotify: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Photo: Spotify
At last! Spotify has officially landed in the U.S.Spotify is a European startup that offers streaming music from a library of 15 million songs.
The basic service is free, but paid users get unlimited, ad-free streaming and access to mobile apps for iPhone and Android.
The mobile apps also allow you to download songs to your phone so you can listen offline.
So what does the U.S. launch mean for you? It means you can finally take advantage of the hottest and most-hyped online services around.
If you have an invite, that is.
To request one head over to Spotify’s home page. In the meantime, we’ll whet your appetite with our full tour of the music service.
We’ve been using Spotify for a few months now, and still think it’s one of — if not THE — best streaming music service around.
Click below to see what all the fuss is about.
Making a playlist is easy. You can select songs stored on your computer or ones from Spotify's streaming library.
Click the Share button to post a link of your playlist to Facebook or Twitter. Your friends and followers can click the link and listen to your mix on their own Spotify account.
Neat! Now you can stream the same music your friend was just listening to. If you like the songs, you can purchase them too.
You can sign in to Facebook within the desktop app. You'll automatically see other Facebook friends on Spotify. From here, you can listen to the playlists they shared
Now the best part: You can sync your playlists and music to your iPhone or Android over Wi-Fi. Make sure your phone is connected to the same wireless router and launch the mobile app.
Your songs will begin transferring from your computer to your iPhone. Keep in mind that you're limited by your Wi-Fi connection speed, so the large playlists may take a while to load
