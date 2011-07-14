Hands On With Spotify: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Photo: Spotify

At last! Spotify has officially landed in the U.S.Spotify is a European startup that offers streaming music from a library of 15 million songs.



The basic service is free, but paid users get unlimited, ad-free streaming and access to mobile apps for iPhone and Android.

The mobile apps also allow you to download songs to your phone so you can listen offline.

So what does the U.S. launch mean for you? It means you can finally take advantage of the hottest and most-hyped online services around.

If you have an invite, that is.

To request one head over to Spotify’s home page. In the meantime, we’ll whet your appetite with our full tour of the music service.

We’ve been using Spotify for a few months now, and still think it’s one of — if not THE — best streaming music service around.

Click below to see what all the fuss is about.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.