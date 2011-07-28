SPOT THE MEAT: Chef Creates Visually Identical Meals For Vegetarians And Omnivores

Last week, Mike Lee of Studiofeast, who long-time Edible Geography readers might remember from the Landscapes of Quarantine dinner team, served a seemingly identical seven-course dinner to 20 vegetarians and 20 omnivores.
And, although the meat-eaters ate meat, and the non-meat-eaters didn’t, the vegetarian dishes were interchangeable with their meat all the way from tartare to marrow on toast.
What’s more, the vegetarians didn’t have to make do with substitutes—Quorn, Tofurky, Texturised Vegetable Protein, and the like. And, just to make this Doppelgänger Dinner into a real challenge, Lee and his partners did not allow themselves to repeat ingredients across pairs, so “if we used basil puree in the veggie dish, then we had to use parsley puree in the meat dish.”
In other words, for each course, Lee composed a dish, and then used completely different ingredients to assemble its equally delicious visual analogue. This is cookery as the counterfeiter’s art: dietary restrictions reframed as sensory surrogates.
The pair of dishes served at each course is shown below, although it’s up to you to decide which is which.
Photo: Edible Geography
Photo: Edible Geography
Photo: Edible Geography
Photo: Edible Geography
Photo: Edible Geography
Photo: Edible Geography
Photo: Edible Geography
This post originally appeared at Edible Geography.
