An artist sneaks hard-to-spot details into his brain-teasing illustrations. See if you can find the 7 differences between these beach party scenes.

Artist Gergely Dudás creates brain-teasing puzzles with his illustrations.

In his latest project, there are seven subtle differences between two images of a beach party.

Artist Gergely Dudás is known for sneaking hard-to-spot details into his drawings.

He’s released three books of brain-teasing artwork: one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” a Halloween-themed book called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things,” and “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things.” He also shares individual challenges on his blog and Facebook page.

For his latest brain-teasing puzzle, Dudás created two images of a beach party that are identical except for seven tiny differences. Can you find them all?

Take a look at the two images below:

Gergely Dudás/Dudolf Can you spot the differences?

Do you see the differences?

Look harder.

There are seven in total.

If you’re stuck, don’t worry.

All of the answers are revealed below.

Keep scrolling if you want to see the solution.

Last chance to turn back!

Here are the differences:

Gergely Dudás/Dudolf There are seven total changes.

In the second image:

The sunscreen bottle has a moon on it instead of a sun. The coiled shell is facing the other way. The penguin’s hat has no pink ribbon. The orange becomes an apple. The watermelon loses its seeds. The rabbit’s ice pop changes flavours. The yellow flag in the bottom right corner has only one dot.

