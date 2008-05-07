Spot Runner Raises $51 Million War Chest

LA-based self-serve TV ad firm Spot Runner (SAI 25 #25) raised $51 million with an eye toward international expansion and acquisitions (release in PDF). The new investors in the company include the UK’s Daily Mail and General Trust, Mexico’s Televisa, Legg Mason Capital management and Groupe Arnault/LVMH, as well as existing investors.



The new round brings Spot Runner’s total funding to $111 million. CEO Nick Grouf said the company plans to expand into other media, such as print — which means it would be fighting in Google (GOOG) on multiple fronts.

Spot Runner has already acquired Weblistic and GlobShooter, as well as some big-time former online ad execs such as former MSN chief media officer Joanne Bradford and Mark Rosenthal, ex-CEO of Interpublic Media. Funding in earlier rounds, including a $41 million raise in 2006, came from CBS, Interpublic Group, WPP, Battery Ventures and Lachlan Murdoch.

Side note: WPP still hasn’t acquired Spot Runner, despite the NY Post‘s insistentence that a deal was imminent last fall.

Related:

Spot Runner Enters Local Race

Bradford: Why I Left MSN For Spot Runner

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.