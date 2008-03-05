Spot Runner Buys Online Marketer Weblistic

Web ad agency Spot Runner, which helps mum-and-pop advertisers produce video ads and buy local TV time, bought Weblistic, a firm that offers similar services for the Web. The deal was anall-stock transaction, but a price hasn’t been disclosed. The addition of the firm will allow Spot Runner to implement and manage combined local TV and Web campaigns for small and mid-sized local businesses, like pizza joints, chiropractors and car dealerships.



Spot Runner was funded in 2006 with $40 million in backing from CBS, WPP, Interpublic Group and Lachlan Murdoch. The company acquired GlobeShooter in January and has itself long been rumoured to be an acquisition target.

