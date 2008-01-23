Spot Runner Buys GlobeShooter; But Who Buys Spot Runner?

MediaPost reports web ad agency Spot Runner, which helps small mum-and-pop advertisers buy local TV ad time, has acquired GlobeShooter, a network of 1,200 indie filmmakers and videographers. They’ll be renamed the Spot Runner Production Network, and presumably be put to work shooting creative for small businesses like Ray’s Pizza.

So who buys Spot Runner? The NY Post thinks 3% owner WPP; though the paper has been banging that drum for a while.

Earlier: Will WPP Buy SpotRunner?

Spotzer Gets $15 Million, Plans US Expansion

