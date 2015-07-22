Spot iron ore weakens with futures pointing to further losses today

David Scutt
Getty

The iron ore price softened modestly overnight.

According to Metal Bulletin’s iron ore index the spot price for 62% fines fell by 29c, or 0.55%, to $52.10 a tonne.

Indicating that the spot price may slip further this evening, the January 2016 iron ore futures contract on the Dalian commodities exchange slipped by 4 yuan, or 1.10%, to 360 yuan in overnight trade. If sustained during today’s day session it would likely signal further weakness tonight.

