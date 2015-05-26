Spot iron ore jumps back above $US60 a tonne

Stefan Postles/Getty Images

The spot iron ore price, having been under pressure last week, has leapt back above the $US60 a tonne level overnight.

According to the Metal Bulletin’s iron ore index, spot prices for 62% fines jumped 2.03%, or $US1.22, to $US61.18 a tonne on Monday.

Having fallen for seven consecutive sessions last week, something that saw the price slip 10% to $US57.12 a tonne, it has now rebounded by more than 7% over the past three sessions.

