ESPN segment made a friendly joke about Bill Simmons no longer being on the network

Sal Iacono is a writer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and has a weekly segment on SportsCenter as their newest NFL gambling expert.

Cousin Sal, as he is known, is also friends with Bill Simmons as the two worked together as writers for Kimmel and continue to do a weekly NFL gambling podcast together on the Bill Simmons Podcast Network, part of Simmons’ budding media empire.

It is this last association that has led to some wondering if there is some awkwardness for Iacono, as he plays the roll of the guy who is still friends with both members of a couple following an ugly divorce. He’s that guy.

Well, Iacono addressed the awkwardness in the most Cousin Sal way possible, he made a friendly joke with the help ESPN’s Neil Everett.

Towards the end of this week’s segment, Everett asked Iacono if he had anything he wanted to plug, a common wrap-up for a guest on a show. Cousin Sal mentions “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and his Twitter account. He then starts to mention his podcast gig with Simmons, and just as he is about to say Simmons’ name, the screen switched to the “we are experiencing technical difficulties” screen seen above.

When they return, Everett simply says, “never heard of him.” Here is the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

