"SportsCenter" Co-Anchor Josh Elliott Leaves For "Good Morning America"

Photo: via TheWrap

Josh Elliott, co-anchor of ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” has jumped ship to become a news reader on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” ABC said Wednesday.Elliott is taking the place of Juju Chang, who will become a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on ABC News’ “Nightline.”



ABC News president Ben Sherwood made the announcement Wednesday morning with an email to ABC News staff. In the email, provided to The Wrap, Sherwood said Elliott will join the “GMA” team “in the coming weeks.”

Sherwood praised Elliott’s “excellent work at ESPN,” calling him a “talented writer, storyteller and live broadcaster.”

Elliiott joined ESPN in 2004, first as a panelist for “Around the Horn” and “Jim Rome is Burning.” He became co-anchor of “SportsCenter” in 2008, with Hannah Storm, when the show began its live morning broadcast.

This post originally appeared at TheWrap.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.