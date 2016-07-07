You can now bet on whether or not the Golden State Warriors will go undefeated

The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA world by signing Kevin Durant. Now, many are speculating on just how many games the Warriors can win next season and some of the numbers being discussed are ridiculous.

Even before the signing, the Warriors were the favourite to win the NBA Championship at 3/2 odds. After adding Durant, the Warriors odds went to 2/3, meaning that not only are they the favourite, but the odds suggest that there is a better chance of the Warriors being champions than every other NBA team combined.

But even those numbers don’t show the true absurdity of how good some feel the Warriors will be. At least one sportsbook is now accepting bets on whether or not the Warriors will have a perfect season. That is, you can now bet on the Warriors going 82-0 in the regular season and 16-0 in the playoffs.

Here are the odds at 5Dimes:

Money line to go undefeated in the regular season and the postseason: +22500 (bet $100 to win $22,500)

Money line to go 82-0 in the regular season: +11000 (if you bet $100 you would win $11,000)

Money line to go undefeated in just the postseason: +3000 (bet $100 to win $3,000)

Those are certainly long-shots and seem absurd in a sport that has never even see a team lose fewer than nine games in the regular or 13 games in the regular season and postseason combined. But if you really want to gamble, 5Dimes will also accept bets on the Warriors not going undefeated.

The odds:

Money line to lose at least one game in regular season or postseason: -67500 (bet $67,500 to win $100)

Money line to lose at least one regular season game: -33000 (bet $33,000 to win $100)

Money line to lose at least one playoff game: -11000 (bet $11,000 to win $100)

Those are obviously much more likely. But be prepared to open the vault for very little potential return on investment.

Most sportsbooks have the Warriors’ over/under win total at 67.5 or 68, meaning you can also just do a simple straight bet on whether or not the Warriors will win more or fewer than 67.5 or 68 games, a more reasonable debate for most.

But what fun is that?

Let the undefeated watch begin!

