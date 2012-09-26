One Sportsbook Is Refunding Gamblers Who Bet On The Packers, But Not U.S. Gamblers

Saying it’s “the right thing to do,” Sportsbook.com is refunding bets to gamblers that had bet on the Packers during last night’s game (via NESN.com).



[UPDATE] According to BeyondTheBets.com, Sportsbook is only refunding non-U.S. gamblers…

Sportsbook is refunding bets to NON US players ONLY. So, while it “looks great,” it isn’t. Overwhelming majority of bets are from US players

[Earlier] Lost in much of the hoopla of the controversial ending to the Monday Night Football game, was that gamblers were directly impacted by the blown call. In most circles, the Packers were favoured by 3-4.5 points. Prior to the last play, the Packers were winning 12-7, and most believe that is how the game should have ended.

But one gambler posted the image below to his Twitter account. It is a message he received from Sportsbook.com. And they are right. It was the right thing to do. Or even “right the thing to do” (we know what they meant)…

Such smart business: The refund notice from Sportsbook for last night’s Packers officiating debacle.#NFL twitter.com/glen_mcgregor/… — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 25, 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.