SportsBet has copped a record $3.7 million penalty for spam messages, but anti-gambling advocates say the punishment doesn’t go far enough

Australian bookmaking giant SportsBet has been hit with $3.7 million in financial penalties over spam messages.

The nation’s communication watchdog said the firm breached anti-spam regulation, sparking the record fine.

Anti-gambling advocates say the punishment is not enough to deter bookmakers from further misconduct.

Advocates for gambling industry reform say a record $3.7 million punishment levelled against bookmaker SportsBet will do little to deter further misconduct by Australia’s wagering giants.

On Thursday, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) announced SportsBet has paid an unprecedented $2.5 million infringement notice, after the company sent more than 150,000 spam emails and text messages to people who had attempted to unsubscribe from SportsBet marketing communications.

Those marketing materials, sent between January 2020 and March 2021, either contained incentives to bet or information about upcoming horse races, ACMA said.

Some 3,000 texts arrived with no ‘unsubscribe’ option, the regulator added.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said providing gambling promotions to users who tried opting out of those messages “had the real potential to contribute to financial and emotional harm to these people and their families”.

The watchdog had previously warned SportsBet about its conduct, O’Loughlin said, but the company “failed to take adequate action”.

In addition to the largest-ever financial penalty given for breaching Australian spam laws, SportsBet will also refund gamblers who placed bets after receiving those unwanted communications.

The company is expected to repay $1.2 million in gambling losses, ACMA said.

The repayment scheme will be run by an independent auditor, the media watchdog added. SportsBet will also appoint an external consultancy to review the policies and procedures which led to the unwanted spam messaging.

Tim Costello, chief advocate for the Alliance for Gambling Reform, said punishments levelled under anti-spam regulation don’t go far enough to address the “unthinkably high” potential harm of unwanted gambling inducements.

The record fine is just the “cost of doing business”, Costello said in a statement.

“They’ll wear this fine because they know that their dangerous products designed to addict will continue to make them more money than they could ever be fined under current legislation,” he said.

Further regulatory enforcement is needed to keep bookmaking giants from reaching vulnerable Australians, he added.

“It’s high time we took this seriously and made the penalties proportionate to their profit margins and the harm they cause,” Costello said.

“The fines have to hurt if we want this predatory behaviour to stop.”

Financial results from SportsBet’s parent company, Flutter, reveal its Australian operations booked an adjusted operating profit of $543 million in the 2020 financial year.

COVID-19 lockdowns led large numbers of Australians to online gambling providers. One analysis suggests online gambling spending by punters in Sydney and Melbourne peaked at 329% above baseline levels in 2021.

Financial Counselling Australia (FCA) today welcomed the ACMA fine, but agreed more could be done to rein in gambling advertising.

“One former gambler told me it’s like dropping a crate of beer at the front door of a reforming alcoholic,” said Lauren Levin, FCA’s director of policy and campaigns. “It’s just not right.

“This is why Australia needs a proper roadmap for change across the gambling sector and this must include a total ban on all gambling advertising and marketing of this sort.”

Neither SportsBet nor Flutter have issued a public statement on the record fine.

The bookmaker’s Twitter account this morning shared a link to its responsible gambling tools, before highlighting the odds on four upcoming Premier League matches.