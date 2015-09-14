SPORTSBET: Malcolm Turnbull is the favourite to win tonight

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

Betting website Sportsbet has run the odds on who will be Liberal leader following tonight’s leadership spill, and challenger Malcolm Turnbull is favourite.

According to Sportsbet Turnbull is expected to win the ballot, priced $1.12, based on bets on “Will Tony Abbott be leader on Monday?”. Prime Minister Tony Abbott is paying $6.50.

Turnbull’s announcement this afternoon caused a bounce for the Liberals in the running for the Canning by-election. Liberal candidate Andrew Hastie shortened from $1.27 into $1.20 while Labor’s Matt Keogh has drifted back out to $4.00.

It also saw the Coalition shorten from $1.73 into $1.50 to win the next federal election, while Labor has gone from $2.15 out to $2.65.

See more on what the betters are putting their money on in terms of Australian politics here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.