Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

It was a relatively slow week in the sports world but of course some athletes still made it to the top, while others were just embarrassed.
Between alleged ponzi schemes, faking injuries, and on air slip ups, it was clear who the losers were.
But there were winners too, one of our favourite soccer players did well on the dance floor, and a great quarterback took his team to victory when he could barely breathe.
LeBron continues to make us laugh during the lockout. Between the balding tweets, and the McDonald's commercial where he makes fun of himself, he's just awesome.
Hope Solo was one of the highest scorers on Dancing With The Stars this week, she's definitely showing potential.
On top of DWTS she played in a friendly for the U.S. against Canada, and they won!
Moneyball's Billy Beane's next step is owning a European soccer team. That's what Michael Lewis says at least.
And the movie about him and the A's is going to be a major hit in the box office.
RIvera set the all time saves record at 602 in a game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. Watch below:
The new ESPN sideline reporter flubbed a coach's name during the NC State-Cincinnati game.
She called Cincy coach Butch Jones, 'Bitch Jones' by accident.
The U.S. Justice Department accused the online poker company of running itself as a 'massive ponzi scheme.'
The allegations include paying out $440 million to its board while its players went unpaid.
The Giants officially introduced flopping to professional football on Monday night.
Yes, NFL players have faked injuries in the past to slow down a game.
But the G-Men put it in the spotlight with their pitiful acting jobs.
Lady Gaga was at the Giants game doing some very Lady Gaga-ish things.
The NY Post caught her pouring champagne over the railing of her luxury box.
Unfortunately for everyone, a handicapped seating section was below.
The Big East is still alive after losing Syracuse and Pittsburgh, but its days look to be numbered.
UCONN is rumoured to be on their way out, and the conference is in real danger of becoming second-tier.
