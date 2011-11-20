Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Sports is in the middle of a disturbing stretch of bad news.
But slowly but surely, things started to turn around this week.
Tiger Woods returned to the course against his old buddy Stevie Williams.
A Cowboys cheerleader got her 15 minutes of fame.
And Tim Tebow performed yet another miracle against the Jets.
Costas interviewed alleged child molester Jerry Sandusky with only 15 minutes warning.
Despite the lack of prep time, he was on point.
He asked tough questions based on his complete knowledge of the case. He was quick to follow up. And, most importantly, he got Sandusky to say interesting (albeit incredibly creepy and possibly incriminating) stuff.
Tim Tebow did it again against the Jets on Thursday night.
He drove his team 95 yards down the field and scored the winning touchdown on a scramble with under a minute left to beat the Jets 17-13.
Once again, Tebow was awful through the air. He also failed the move the Broncos offence all night despite having amazing field position.
But in the end, Tebow did his thing and found a way to punch in the winning TD in the waning moments.
Yeah, Tiger lost his two weekday President's Cup matches.
But check out the dirty look his gave ex-caddie Stevie Williams.
Unreal. He wins.
Not only did Reich's Cowboys pummel the Bills, her boyfriend David Nelson gave her the ball after he scored a touchdown.
All of the sudden, she's the only NFL cheerleader anyone has ever heard of.
Coach K become the winningest coach in college basketball history this week, passing Bobby Knight with a win over Michigan State in Madison Square Garden.
If that's not a winner, we don't know what is.
CBS claimed they had an exclusive interview with Mike McQueary but in reality they talked to him for about 20 seconds on his porch and he declined comment.
We're still not sure why Amendola let Sandusky go on national television to be interviewed.
The interview only made Sandusky look more guilty, and caused more victims to come forward.
The NBA lockout is getting a little ridiculous.
Somebody needs to man up, and figure out a solution both sides can be happy with so we can watch some basketball.
Hope Solo's journey on Dancing With The Stars came to an end this week.
She did pretty well though, and went a lot further than we ever expected.
The Jets had two embarrassing losses in one week.
Sorry Jets, even this little kid knows there's a slim chance of you getting in to the playoffs now.
