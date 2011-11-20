Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Sports

Sports is in the middle of a disturbing stretch of bad news.



But slowly but surely, things started to turn around this week.

Tiger Woods returned to the course against his old buddy Stevie Williams.

A Cowboys cheerleader got her 15 minutes of fame.

And Tim Tebow performed yet another miracle against the Jets.

