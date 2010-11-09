Sports Website SB Nation Raises $10.5 Million

Photo: SteadyBurn.net

SB Nation, a network of websites for sports fans, raised a $10.5 million series C led by Khosla Ventures.The network is comprised of 290 sites focusing on particular teams, sports, or regions. The company reports that traffic has tripled over the past year, while revenue has quadrupled. Quantcast reports that the network reaches 7.1 million unique U.S. users per month.



SB Nation says the company will use the new money to build up its staff and technology, and to make “a few relevant acquisitions.”

SB Nation CEO Jim Bankoff will be talking about this new model for sports media at our Ignition confernece in December.

The round, first reported by All Things D, also included Comcast and Accel.

