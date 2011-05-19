The Biggest Financial Winners And Losers In Sports For 2011

Photo: Roger Federer/Facebook
Forbes has released their annual Celebrity 100 and, as usual, more than a handful of athletes have made the list.Nineteen of them are pro athletes, to be exact.
Just as important as their ranking, however, is how much they earned (or not) over the last year.
Comparing the 2010 list to this year’s rankings shows who had the best and worst 12 months across the world of sports.
NEW TO THE LIST:
Lionel Messi: $32 Million
Rafael Nadal: $31 Million
Tom Brady: $31 Million
Dwight Howard: $28 Million
Peyton Manning: $26 Million
Dwyane Wade: $26 Million
Now, who had the biggest change ...
DROPPED OUT:
Floyd Mayweather: $65 Million '10
Michael Jordan: $55 Million in '10
Manny Pacquiao: $42 Million in '10
Shaquille O'Neal: $31 Million in '10
Lance Armstrong: $20 Million in '10
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.