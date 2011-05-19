The Biggest Financial Winners And Losers In Sports For 2011

Corey Nachman, Dashiell Bennett
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Photo: Roger Federer/Facebook

Forbes has released their annual Celebrity 100 and, as usual, more than a handful of athletes have made the list.Nineteen of them are pro athletes, to be exact.

Just as important as their ranking, however, is how much they earned (or not) over the last year.

Comparing the 2010 list to this year’s rankings shows who had the best and worst 12 months across the world of sports.

First, here are the athletes who weren't on the 2010 list, but moved up to the big leagues in 2011

NEW TO THE LIST:

Lionel Messi: $32 Million

Rafael Nadal: $31 Million

Tom Brady: $31 Million

Dwight Howard: $28 Million

Peyton Manning: $26 Million

Dwyane Wade: $26 Million

Now, who had the biggest change ...

LeBron James – UP $5 Million

2011 Earnings: $48 Million

2010 Earnings: $43 Million

Kobe Bryant – UP $5 Million

2011 Earnings: $53 Million

2010 Earnings: $48 Million

Roger Federer – UP $4 Million

2011 Earnings: $47 Million

2010 Earnings: $43 Million

Cristiano Ronaldo – UP $2 Million

2011 Earnings: $38 Million

2010 Earnings: $36 Million

Phil Mickelson – UP $1 Million

2011 Earnings: $47 Million

2010 Earnings: $46 Million

Danica Patrick – No Change From 2010

2011 Earnings: $12 Million

2010 Earnings: $12 Million

Alex Rodriguez – DOWN $1 Million

2011 Earnings: $35 Million

2010 Earnings: $36 Million

Derek Jeter – DOWN $1 Million

2011 Earnings: $29 Million

2010 Earnings: $30 Million

Maria Sharapova – DOWN $1 Million

2011 Earnings: $24 Million

2010 Earnings: $25 Million

Venus Williams – DOWN $2.5 Million

2011 Earnings: $13 Million

2010 Earnings: $15.5 Million

David Beckham – DOWN $4 Million

2011 Earnings: $40 Million

2010 Earnings: $44 Million

Serena Williams – DOWN $8 Million

2011 Earnings: $12 Million

2010 Earnings: $20 Million

Tiger Woods – DOWN $30 Million!

2011 Earnings: $75 Million

2010 Earnings: $105 Million


Finally, after scoring big last year, these guys didn't even make the cut for 2011

DROPPED OUT:

Floyd Mayweather: $65 Million '10

Michael Jordan: $55 Million in '10

Manny Pacquiao: $42 Million in '10

Shaquille O'Neal: $31 Million in '10

Lance Armstrong: $20 Million in '10

There's rich, and then there's powerful....

The Sports Page 64 →

