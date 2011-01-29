US

The 10 Coolest Sports Videos Of The Week

Kevin Baumer
image

There were plenty of highlights on the basketball court this week, but the real show stoppers at halftime, in practice and just goofing around.

This week, a Phoenix Suns stuntman dunked himself through the hoop, Kevin Love sells himself, and a soccer legend doesn’t need to be on the field to score.

You’ll also see the greatest miniature golf shot ever, and a poor bowler that missed a perfect game by a single pin. 

The greatest miniature golf shot ever

Phoenix Suns stuntman dunks himself through the hoop

Oakland Athletics catcher Kurt Suzuki jumps out of 3 1/2 feet of water as part of his preseason training regimen

High School basketball inbound pass goes off opponent's foot and through the hoop

Pekka Rinne's goalie stick stops the puck without help from its owner

Bowler misses a perfect game by one pin

Early Boykins' shot goes around and around the rim

Ronaldinho scores a goal from behind the net in practice

Kevin Love's video campaign to get himself voted into the All-Star Game

J.R. Smith's dunk of the week

Now check out...

The Top Sports Moments Of 2010 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.