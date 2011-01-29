The 10 Coolest Sports Videos Of The Week

There were plenty of highlights on the basketball court this week, but the real show stoppers at halftime, in practice and just goofing around.
This week, a Phoenix Suns stuntman dunked himself through the hoop, Kevin Love sells himself, and a soccer legend doesn’t need to be on the field to score.
You’ll also see the greatest miniature golf shot ever, and a poor bowler that missed a perfect game by a single pin.
Oakland Athletics catcher Kurt Suzuki jumps out of 3 1/2 feet of water as part of his preseason training regimen
