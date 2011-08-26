The Evolution Of Sports Video Games

Taito pushed sports games to their next level: multi-player platforms. In 1973, the company released Davis Cup, a doubles tennis game. They also released the creatively titled Soccer which also allowed for two players to control a forward and a goalkeeper. Both of those games were designed by Tomohiro Nishikado, the creator of the original Space Invaders.

In 1973, both Taito and Sega released hockey video games. Both basically resembled Pong, but there were boundaries and much smaller goals.

Scrolling graphics that we see in our more modern racing games were first introduced in 1974 by Taito (and Nishikado) when they produced Speed Race. Two years later, Sega released the first ever 2.5-D (two-and-a-half dimensional) racing game originally entitled Moto-Cross. The name was later changed to Fonz, in an effort to latch on to the success of Happy Days. Unfortunately, there wasn't a shark jumping level.

1974 was also the year Tatito's Basketball came out and tried to introduce a better concept of a team oriented video game. Sega released the first boxing game in 1976, and the first football game in 1977. Taito did manage to squeeze out a bowling game in 1978, and a rudimentary baseball game in 1979.