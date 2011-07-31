Watch These 10 Games This Weekend Before Sports Gets Swallowed Up By The Debt-pocalypse

Tony Manfred
image

Photo: AP images and www.sarapricemx.com

Sports got a lot more fun this week when the NFL lockout was finally lifted.While actual football games are still a few weeks away, there’s still plenty of sporting events worth watching this weekend.

With the U.S. just days away from defaulting for the first time ever, this might be the last time you can sit on your couch and watch sports in peace without a rabib vagabond storming into your living room to steal your gold bars.

 

Swimmimg World Championships (Saturday, 1 p.m. on NBC)

The Olympics aren't until next summer, so techinically you don't need to start caring about swimming yet.

But emerging star Ryan Lochte is worth checking out.

X Games (Saturday, 2 p.m. on ESPN)

It's a long day of X Games coverage on ESPN.

In this session, there's freestyle bicycling, skateboarding, and rally-car racing.

Cubs vs. Cardinals (Saturday, 4 p.m. on FOX)

The Cubs Rodrigo Lopez takes on the Cardinals Kyle Lohse in one of the best rivalries in baseball.

30 For 30: One Night In Vegas (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN Classic)

Take a break from live sports and check out this doc from ESPN's 30 For 30.

It focuses on a 1996 Mike Tyson match and the murder of Tupac Shakur after the fight.

Barcelona vs. Manchester United (Saturday, 7 p.m. on ESPN2)

It's a rematch of the 2011 Champions League final in Washington, D.C.

With the European seasons just weeks away, expect both sides be to near full-strength.

The Curious Case of Curt Flood (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. on HBOe)

Without Curt Flood, this week's free agency frenzy wouldn't be possible.

Check out this HBO doc on the players' rights pioneer.

Red Sox vs. White Sox (Sunday, 2 p.m. on TBS)

Red Sox pitcher Andrew Miller goes up against Mark Buerhle and the middling White Sox.

Irish Open final round (Sunday, 3 p.m. on the Golf Channel)

Rory McIlroy freaked out at a BBC commentator this week.

'Shut up.... You're a commentator and failed golfer, your opinion means nothing!' the Northern Irishman tweeted.

X Games (Sunday, 7 p.m. on ESPN2)

More extreme sports!

Moto X, skateboarding, and freestyle bicycling will be featured during this session.

Cubs vs. Cardinals (Sunday, 8 p.m. on ESPN)

The final game of the Cubs-Cardinals series sees Ryan Dempster take on Jake Westbrook on Sunday Night Baseball.

Or, you can read about (and look at) some soccer WAGs

WAGs: How The Lives Of Soccer Wives And Girlfriends Became An English Obsession >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.