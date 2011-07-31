Watch These 10 Games This Weekend Before Sports Gets Swallowed Up By The Debt-pocalypse

Photo: AP images and www.sarapricemx.com

Sports got a lot more fun this week when the NFL lockout was finally lifted.While actual football games are still a few weeks away, there’s still plenty of sporting events worth watching this weekend.



With the U.S. just days away from defaulting for the first time ever, this might be the last time you can sit on your couch and watch sports in peace without a rabib vagabond storming into your living room to steal your gold bars.

