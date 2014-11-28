The 15 Biggest Turkeys In Sports This Year

It’s that time of year where we reflect back on what we are thankful for and who did the most ridiculous things in sports.
The latter are our biggest turkeys of the year.
This year’s group includes a college quarterback who always seems to be doing the wrong thing at the wrong time, an NFL team that can’t get out of its own way, a governing body that over-governs, and LeBron James.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez did the unthinkable, again, when he bit Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.
This was the third time in his career that Suarez had bitten an opponent. He was kicked out of the tournament and was eventually given a four month suspension.
The opinions on Jameis Winston are all over the board. But what can't be denied is that somehow he always seems to be doing the wrong thing, in the wrong place, at the worst possible time.
This year alone, he got suspended from the Florida State baseball team for shoplifting crab legs. He was later suspended from the football team for yelling a profanity-laced statement in front of fellow students on campus and then still showed up to the game dressed and ready to play. And then he shoved a ref at a critical moment of a game that could have cost the Seminoles a shot at the national title.
And all of these shenanigans appears to be killing his draft stock which will cost him millions.
Vanessa-Mae, a 36-year-old, world-renowned Thai-British violinist, was one of the feel-good stories of the Winter Olympics as the oldest participant in the Giant Slalom.
She finished dead last skiing for Thailand.
However, it turned out that the races she used to qualify for the Olympics just before the deadline had manipulated results and even fake participants.
In one of the silliest cases of cheating in recent memory, New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda was ejected and eventually suspended for having a gigantic glob of pine tar on his neck.
While many pitchers use pine tar to get a better grip on the baseball, and many batters don't care that they do, Pineda's actions were so obvious that the Boston Red Sox had no choice but to have Pineda checked since the entire world could see it on television.
Microsoft's new $US400 million partnership with the NFL to make their Surface tablets the official tablet of the league got off to a rough start when network announcers kept calling them iPads.
During a Monday Night Football game, ESPN's Trent Dilfer joked about how long it took Cardinals assistant head coach Tom Moore to 'learn how to use the iPad to scroll through the pictures.' Another announcer joked about a player 'watching movies on his iPad.'
After some coaching from Microsoft, the announcers have gotten better, but the start was less than ideal.
After a disastrous performance in the NBA Finals, LeBron James turned the fortunes of many in the NBA when he spurned the Miami Heat and decided to take his talents home to Cleveland.
The biggest loser in LeBron's off-season circus was Dwyane Wade who opted out of the final two years of his contract hoping to reunite with James for another run, only to later be forced to signed a 2-year deal worth $US11 million less on a weaker team.
Meanwhile, LeBron is in Cleveland and the Cavs are a complete mess.
Maybe the most hated athlete in North American sports, Alex Rodriguez was suspended for the entire 2014 season causing him to forfeit $US25 million in salary.
After originally threatening to take Major League Baseball and the players' association to court, Rodriguez eventually relented and accepted his suspension and even reportedly came clean about his steroid use to federal agents after years of adamant denials.
Donald Sterling was banned for life from the NBA and forced to sell the Los Angeles Clippers after recordings surfaced of him making racist remarks.
The racist remarks were just the start of a bizarre roller coaster that saw Sterling flip-flop back and forth on whether or not to fight the NBA or go along with the sale and often saw him somehow continue to dig the hole deeper and deeper.
The sport of soccer was celebrated this summer with its pinnacle event, the World Cup. But outside of that event, FIFA is dealing with many other issues, many of which they can't seem to get right.
The 2022 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Qatar but nobody knows if the heat will force the games to be moved to the winter (interfering with leagues around the world as well as the Winter Olympics) or to the middle of the night.
Meanwhile, FIFA investigated itself over allegations of bribery in awarding the World Cup to Qatar and refused to make the final report public. The summary that was made public was heavily criticised by the lead investigator saying it whitewashed his findings and now sponsors are starting to rip FIFA.
On top of all that, women's soccer players are suing FIFA because the governing body is going to force the women to play on artificial turf at their World Cup, something not forced upon the men.
The Indiana Pacers' loss to the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs last season will best be remembered for the bizarre behaviour of star guard Lance Stephenson.
The series included a flop by Stephenson that ended with him pretending to be unconscious on the court, one moment when he tried to eavesdrop on a Heat timeout huddle, and a weird scene in which he blew in LeBron's ear.
The Pacers eventually lost the series and Stephenson rejected the Pacers in free agency, choosing to sign with the Charlotte Hornets.
As pressure is increasing for the Washington Redskins to change their name, Daniel Snyder has dug in his heels and has used several bizarre methods to defend a team name that many deem to be racist.
To defend the team name, Snyder has used a Native American 'chief' who is not a chief and may not even be a Native American. The team is also behind a pro-Redskins website called 'RedskinsFacts.com' that is disguised as a grassroots campaign but is actually backed by the team.
Meanwhile, the team has won just six of their last 27 games and head coach Jay Gruden just benched Robert Griffin III, a player acquired in a trade that has become a complete disaster.
While many keep hoping Tiger Woods can regain his old form, the 14-time Majors champion just had the worst year of his career and there is little hope it will get any better.
Tiger played in just seven PGA Tour events, only once finishing in the top 25, missed two majors due to an injury, and failed to make the cut in a third.
All of that was before Tiger decided to attack a golf writing legend for a parody column and hired an unknown swing coach, a move that many people in golf think will be a complete disaster.
The NCAA continues to investigate college athletes for possibly selling their own autographs to dealers, even suspending Georgia star running back Todd Gurley for four games.
All this while the gap between how much university athletic department revenues continue to skyrocket and the gap between the money being made and the money being spent on the athletes continues to grow.
While nobody was expecting the Jets to contend for the Super Bowl, most assumed they would have more than two wins by now and things appear to be getting worse, not better.
Geno Smith, who was supposed to be the team's quarterback of the future, missed a meeting because he screwed up the time zone on the west coast, had the worst game of any quarterback this season, had another game where he threw three interceptions in the first quarter before being benched, and later lost his job to Michael Vick.
Vick hasn't been much better, admitting that he wasn't prepared to play the first time Smith was benched mid-game.
All of this could lead to the Jets' nightmare scenario where they lose a ton of games and still won't get the benefit of one of the first draft picks next May.
