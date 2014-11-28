The 15 Biggest Turkeys In Sports This Year

Steve Dykes/Getty Images 2014 hasn’t actually been all that great for King James.

It’s that time of year where we reflect back on what we are thankful for and who did the most ridiculous things in sports.

The latter are our biggest turkeys of the year.

This year’s group includes a college quarterback who always seems to be doing the wrong thing at the wrong time, an NFL team that can’t get out of its own way, a governing body that over-governs, and LeBron James.

