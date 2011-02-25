Sports Tickets Are More Expensive Than Theme Parks

According to this chart from Wired.com, the average ticket cost for a family of four to attend a sporting event exceeds a day at most themes park.



The NFL will run you $300 a game. (That probably explains the $9 billion in income last year.) Even baseball (the cheapest of the major sports) will run you at least $100.

Photo: Wired.com

Of course, you don’t normally need a hotel room to attend an NFL game like you do when you go to Disney World. And there’s no box seats there either. (Everyone pays the same, unless you get one one of those “express” passes.) And then there’s the food, which is pretty pricey wherever you go.

(Also note that this chart was based on info from the movie industry, who naturally come in dead last. Relatively speaking, they are still pretty cheap.)

Still, if you’ve got kids and can really only afford one “event” outing a year, it’s tough to justify making football that day out. That’s why they invented HDTV after all.

