Every sport that's ever been in the Summer Olympics and the year it joined

Starting August 1, millions of people around the world will be tuning into the Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. The event lasts 19 days and features 42 sport disciplines and 306 events.

While athletics, gymnastics, and swimming have been around since the first Olympic games in 1896, other sports are making their first appearance this year. Be on the lookout for golf, which will be featured after a 112-year long hiatus, as well as newer sports like taekwondo and rugby sevens.

Here’s a timeline of all of the sports that have been a part of the games over the decades.

