Everyone loves to hate CEOs. They make too much money. They take too many risks.

Allegedly they don’t even do that much; they just talk BS and hype their stock price.

So they’re overpaid. Maybe.

But what about star atheletes? They’re able to make boatloads of money, too. The highest earning sports stars make far more than the most controversial CEOs, at least in annual cash comp.

And what do sports players do? In the end, they just hit a ball, make tabloid news, and sell out to sponsors. Real productive.

So if you’re going to hate CEOs, at least spare some for atheletes, too. Because if you look closely you’ll realise that many athletes have their own over-hyped personality scam going on.

But the point to really bear in mind is that nobody decides how much people get paid. The market does. So even if we scream about who deserves what, it’s really not a moral issue. It just is how it is.

Using 2008 income data from The Sports Review and Equilar, let’s compare:

CEOs Don’t Make Jack Compared To Athletes >>>

permalink=”dont-miss-21″

title=”Don’t Miss…”

content=”Now check out the 7 alleged Tiger ladies ready to sell their stories to the press >>

2008 total sports player compensation from Forbes, via Sports Review. CEO income is measured by total compensation for 2008, via Equilar. The one exceptional source is Robert Benmosche’s pay, which is his latest agreed pay package.

