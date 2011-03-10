14 Innovations That Will Make Sports Stadiums Of The Future Unrecognizable

Photo: Courtesy of Planning Korea

If you’ve gone to a game at any of the new stadiums erected over the last decade, you’re well aware of the differences between them and the older, more traditional stadiums.Today’s teams are not only trying to create more visually appealing buildings, but they’re interested in making attending the game an all-encompassing entertainment experience.



Of course, making everything about new stadiums bigger and better means that teams can hike up ticket prices, which has understandably alienated fans in these difficult economic times. Still, there are some pretty interesting new things going on at the ball park.

It’s doubtful that anyone who attended a ball game at the old Polo Grounds could have foreseen the way video boards would transform the stadium experience. They probably wouldn’t have guessed that luxury suites would begin to take over stadiums and force the average fan out. And they certainly wouldn’t believe that there may soon come a day when beer is no longer sold at games.

Some of these changes can already be seen at today’s arenas, but will soon become the rule rather than exception for a day at the ballpark.

