The 25 Sports Records That Are Impossible To Break

Not only is this streak impressive from a pure numbers stand point, this record may also hold a record as being the only record that saved a sport.

The 1995 season followed the strike-shortened 1994 season where baseball saw a mass exodus of fans who were dismayed when they saw their beloved sport get done away with over arguments about money. Attendance figures were down across the board and there weren't any stories for the public to become captivated with it's past time again. That is until people realised that Cal hadn't taken off a day from work since May 30th, 1982.

The original record held by Lou Gehrig was broken by Ripken on September 6th, 1995. The streak, at that point, was 2,131. The home run he hit during that game is considered by many to be the greatest moment in baseball history.

Cal Ripken, Jr. was a baseball player that well represented a melding of the throwback, get your uniform dirty type with the modern polished professional. Nearly every baseball fan had reason to identify with him. Ripken might as well have been anointed as baseball's saviour from the onset of his historic career.

Ripken's streak ended at 2,632 consecutive games when he voluntarily pulled himself out of the Orioles line-up on September 20th, 1998.