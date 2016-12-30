A sports psychologist reveals the key to ending a slump

Sometimes, even the most elite athletes find themselves in the painful throes of a slump. We talked to performance psychologist Dr. Jonathan Fader, who works with professional athletes, what advice he gives them to help get them back on the path to success.

Fader, author of the new book “Life as Sport: What Top Athletes Can Teach You About How to Win in Life,” says that it really comes down to the nature of each person’s inner dialogue.



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.