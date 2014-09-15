US

Pro Teams Hire This Sports Psychologist To Help Players Manage Aggression Off The Field

Graham Flanagan

In the wake of the NFL's current domestic violence scandal, many teams are scrambling to prevent similar situations. We talked to Dr. Jonathan Fader, a New York-based sports psychologist who works with players to overcome mental adversity that could negatively impact their on-field performance. Dr. Fader said that although professional athletes are paid to display violent aggression on the field, there is no excuse for that behaviour off-the-field. He reveals three specific steps that athletes and non-athletes alike can take to diffuse a potentially dangerous situation. Produced by Graham Flanagan. Follow BI Video: on YouTube

