Pro Teams Hire This Sports Psychologist To Help Players Manage Aggression Off The Field

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; In the wake of the NFL's current domestic violence scandal, many teams are scrambling to prevent similar situations. We talked to Dr. Jonathan Fader, a New York-based sports psychologist who works with players to overcome mental adversity that could negatively impact their on-field performance. Dr. Fader said that although professional athletes are paid to display violent aggression on the field, there is no excuse for that behaviour off-the-field. He reveals three specific steps that athletes and non-athletes alike can take to diffuse a potentially dangerous situation. Produced by Graham Flanagan. Follow BI Video: on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.