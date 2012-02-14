The Hottest Power Couples In Sports

Leah Goldman
Professional athletes live different lives than any other profession around.They are often travelling, getting traded to different teams, and working a lot of nights and weekends.

So it makes sense when two professional athletes find love.

Here are some of the hottest power couples in sports, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy

Ana Ivanovic and Adam Scott

Gabrielle Reece and Laird Hamilton

Heather Mitts and A.J. Feeley

Maria Sharapova and Sasha Vujacic

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Mia Hamm and Nomar Garciaparra

Jennie Finch and Casey Daigle

Alex Ovechkin and Maria Kirlenko

Misty May and Matt Treanor

Erin Andrews and Troy Aikman?

