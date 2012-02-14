Photo: Getty Images

Professional athletes live different lives than any other profession around.They are often travelling, getting traded to different teams, and working a lot of nights and weekends.



So it makes sense when two professional athletes find love.

Here are some of the hottest power couples in sports, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.